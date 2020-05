Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said liquor shops can function for delivery as and when online registration is enabled.

Clubs in the state can also function in similar manner with limited number of members, said Vijayan.

Government offices will function with 50 percent staff and the remaining employees can work from home, he added.

Saturday should be holiday for government offices until further orders, he pronounced.

Those staff who haven't been able to report to their offices so far due to lockdown should reach the office in 2 days, the chief minister said.

If they are unable to travel they should report before the district collector.