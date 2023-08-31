Liquor sales in Kerala touch record Rs 665 crore in first nine days of Onam

Kerala reported record sales of liquor worth Rs 665 crore across the state in the first nine days of the Onam festival . This year’s total liquor sales in the first 9 days of the festival period till Monday, August 28, was Rs 41 crore higher compared to Rs 624 crore reported in the same period last year.

Share Market Live NSE

As reported by Times of India, the total sale of liquor at Kerala State Beverages Corporation’s (Bevco) outlets on the day of Uthradam itself was comparatively higher than the last year as the total sales value stood at Rs 116.1 crore this year compared to Rs 112 crore in the previous year.

Apart from this, the Bevco outlet in Irinjalakuda of Thrissur district also recorded the highest liquor sales of Rs 1.06 crore on Monday itself. On the other hand, the Ashramam Bevco outlet in Kollam also recorded liquor sales of Rs 1.01 crore.

Besides, there were three other Bevco outlets that recorded the 90 lakh sales mark including the Changanassery outlet’s Rs 95.7 lakh; Court Junction Cherthala store’s Rs 93.7 lakh and the Payyanur outlet which sold Rs 91.6 lakh, according to the report.

Uthradam, the ninth day of the ten-day-long Onam festival, is considered to be an important day and in some parts of Kerala, Onam festivities begin on this day. On the day of Uthradam, people celebrate the festiva l with extraordinary preparations to honour King Mahabali's arrival. Many dishes are made with recently harvested fresh fruits and vegetables to celebrate the festival.

According to a News Minute report, in 2022 total liquor sales had touched Rs 624 crore in the week leading up to the first day of Onam. During the same period in 2021, the amount had reached Rs 529 crore.

While expecting higher liquor sales in the state, Bevco issued an official notice to all its outlets and directed the staff to be cooperative and to ensure the convenience of the customers. The notice also requested the staff to avoid any leave during the peak season. Additionally, the corporation has directed the outlets to ensure that the option of online payment is available for the customers.