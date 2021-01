Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) across six states.

Over 1000 houses each will be constructed at Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala & Lucknow within 12 months under the Light House Projects.

The event was attended by chief ministers of Tripura, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the event through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said the six housing projects have strengthened cooperative federalism, adding that they are driven by modern technology and innovative process.

“Houses being built under it will take less time to build and will be resilient, affordable and comfortable,” he said.

He said that