LIC did not pay dividend to govt in FY21; used free reserves to increase paid-up capital: Union minister Karad

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) did not pay any dividend to the government in the last financial year and used the free reserves to increase its paid-up capital, which has now risen to Rs 6,325 crore, the government told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. In 2019-20 fiscal, the insurance behemoth, which is set for an Initial Public Offer (IPO), paid Rs 2,610.75 crore as dividend to the government from profits pertaining to FY 2018-19.

Citing data received from LIC, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said no dividend was paid in FY 2020-21 as the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) had instructed insurers to refrain from dividend payouts from profits pertaining to the financial year ending March 31, 2020. The directive from Irdai came in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic so that the companies could reserve capital to meet contingencies if any.

"Government, on an application made by LIC, permitted LIC to utilise the free reserves of LIC towards increasing its paid-up capital. As a result, the paid-up capital of LIC increased to Rs 6,324.99 crore, as on December 31, 2021," Karad said in a written reply. The central government is expected to file draft papers for the mega IPO of LIC with market regulator Sebi this month. The embedded value of LIC is estimated at over Rs 5 lakh crore.

Replying to another question Karad said all public sector banks and major private sector banks have informed that no revision in charges have been made for cash deposit beyond Rs 10,000 and withdrawal of Rs 25,000 in savings as well as other accounts with effect from January 1, 2022. Notably, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) owned by the Department of Post revised charges on cash withdrawal and deposits beyond the free limits from January 1, 2022.