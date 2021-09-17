Liberalising LPG marketing

After opening up of fuel retail sector, the government had set a 5 member committee under Kirit Parikh to review the existing LPG marketing setup.

CNBC-TV18 learns that the report has finally been submitted to the government after much delay on account of COVID-19. The committee has suggested a minimum net worth for wider private sector participation and also parity on subsidy consumer and import of LPG

The terms of reference for the committee on LPG marketing also included scope to liberalize government policies for private sector participation. Sources suggest the panel may have recommended a minimum net worth of Rs 10-25 crore as eligibility criteria to allow wider private sector companies to participate in LPG marketing.

Apart from this, the committee has suggested that the private sector should also be allowed to bring on board subsidy consumers, while it has also noted that subsidies should only be given to economically weaker consumers.

Similarly, the committee has also highlighted that for the private sector to invest in LPG marketing, there should be parity on import of LPG, currently, PSU Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) pay nil duty whereas private companies pay 5 percent of basic customs duty on LPG import.

The share of PSU OMCs is huge in LPG marketing, as of FY20 consumption of LPG from PSUs stood at 2.61 crore metric tonnes versus 2.04 lakh metric tonnes of LPG consumption from private sector companies.

PSU OMCs (IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL) together have 29.11 crore active LPG customers in the domestic category which are being served by 25,116 LPG distributors. The LPG coverage of the country estimated on the basis of active domestic connections and estimated households as of April 1, 2021 is around 99.8 percent.