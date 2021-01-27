Leaders of Change deliberate on '2025: India's Growth Agenda'

CNBC-TV18 completes 21 years in business news journalism and its marquee property, the coveted India Business Leader Awards completes 16 glorious years. The awards have been acknowledged as the gold standard in recognising business excellence in India, it follows a rigorous process laid out by the internal teams and deliberated upon by industry stalwarts, who scrutinize and select the best names in the business.

The virtual jury was helmed by industry veteran KV Kamath and comprised of illustrious figures such as SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara, TCS MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, Sanjiv Goenka, ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri, Standard Chartered Bank (India) CEO Zarin Daruwala and Chairperson and MD of GCPL Nisaba Godrej.

The jury was followed by an engaging panel discussion focussed on "2025: India’s Growth Agenda". The panel was moderated by CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan. The leaders touched upon several facets that would charter India’s growth plans in the near future, such as digital adoption across sectors, need for tech and innovation to harness the potentials of the manufacturing sector, swift government interventions during the pandemic, FDI, global trends in banking and agility of businesses in surviving the pandemic.

Speaking in the context of democracy, Kamath was positive on the digital adoption which he termed as the "digital super cycle" -- which was kickstarted amid the pandemic -- will have a ripple effect on various spheres of the economy. Adding to the discussion Rajesh Gopinathan spoke on synergies between a knowledge-based economy and focussing on manufacturing. He said, "I believe the future in manufacturing and energy will belong to newer materials and energy resources, and a lot of work is currently going on in the technology space, and the digital side will allow us to access this in a seamless way”. He emphasised on the need to nurture the start-up ecosystem and feels (directionally) regulatory changes are on the right path.

Commenting on innovation in legacy institutions and the rise of fintech companies to bridge the access deficits when it comes to formal credit and access to credit, Dinesh Khara opined, "MSMEs are something that hold a lot of promise considering they are the largest employers." He mentioned a home-grown VC model can give MSME's a desired fillip on the equity front. He emphasised that the encouragement of the sandbox by RBI and other finance sector regulators shall only further the cause of newer businesses and aid faster technology adoption.

Zarin Daruwala spoke about global trends in digital banking, where Singapore and Hong Kong have adopted a pure digital bank approach with no physical branches or networks. She said, "Given the internet penetration and the mobile penetration that we are seeing, that can be one big innovation that can come and in fact our own bank has set up the first pure digital bank in Hong Kong, so to my mind that is the disruption that we are going to see in the next few years in India."

Talking about the consumer-facing business, Nisaba Godrej stressed on the need to flatten the curve -- be it on the health turf, climate change or inequity. "We need to move really fast and I think when it comes to emerging markets, as consumers consume more, we cannot build the models of the West so we will have to bring in a lot of innovation to bear. I think that's going to be critical to flatten all the curve." However, she feels the pillars for driving a successful consumer growth model will be sustainability, digitising trade, stronger distribution networks, and keeping a tab on health consciousness when it comes to the packaged food industry.

Taking a cue from Godrej, Sanjiv Puri highlighted the tremendous potentials that food processing and agriculture hold for India. "There is a great opportunity to transform this sector and actually create a virtual cycle of consumption investment and employment because agriculture as you know employs about half of India’s workforce," he said.

Puri further believes in viewing the current climate in the agriculture sector through a larger prism, with policy interventions there is a thrust on digitisation of agriculture thus enhancing its competitiveness.

Sanjiv Goenka quipped positively on the India growth potential. He said, "I think I am more confident about the India story. The India consumption story, the India growth story more than ever before." He added that there is a need for stronger supply chains to strengthen consumer markets.

While Public Private partnerships is the need of the hour, Kamath was of the view that a more segmented approach would be required to tackle areas of education, healthcare, infrastructure etc. It will have to be effectively customised given sector-specific requirements.

Talking about digital infrastructure, Gopinathan highlighted, "What India is doing is the best example of a common government and private sector kind of operating model so opportunity will lie on top of that as to how to build it up into newer service areas."

All the leaders unanimously agreed to the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, as a step in the right direction as it focusses on increasing efficiencies across sectors, encourages the spirit of self-reliance and helps in gaining a competitive edge.

Leaders collectively reflected over learnings from the pandemic and discussed pertinent issues such as work from home, mental health, driving organisational culture, need for human interaction, preparedness for climate change, faster responses to consumer requirements, and the role of digital that will evolve as the future unfolds.

Lastly, Kamath summarised the session on an optimistic note. He noted, "The digital super cycle which will be a pillar of growth going forward. It could contribute to one third of the growth that will happen in the next five to 10 years."

You can watch the coverage of the panel discussion here.