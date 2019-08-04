Business
Law which allowed circulation of Rs 1000 notes in 1999 scrapped
Updated : August 04, 2019 04:43 PM IST
The then finance minister, Yashwant Sinha, had moved bill in December 1998 to allow RBI circulate Rs 1000 denomination notes.
On 8 November 2016, the government announced demonetisation of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes of the Mahatma Gandhi series.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more