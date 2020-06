Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that there is a need for reforms in land and labour laws and the lack of progress on these reforms frustrates him.

“The Prime Minister spoke about land and labour, but nothing concrete has been done so far. We need to make reforms on land and labour laws. Despite being a long-term India bull, I feel frustrated and the only way to help migrant labour is creating growth and jobs,” Jhunjhunwala said while speaking to CNBC-TV18. "The government must make it a priority to improve ease of doing business."

The billionaire investor, who likes to refer to himself as an "eternal bull" on India sounded cautious for the first time in years, even as he said he was hopeful that country will produce the right conditions for long-term growth.

“We as a society in India are not able to take decisions which lead to ease of doing business,” Jhunjhuwala said. "We need to take far greater risk in order to achieve growth."

But he added that he remains fully invested in the Indian market, even mentioning that he had "responsibly" taken on debt to invest.

Jhunjhunwala also talked about the coronavirus pandemic, stating that the crisis had been blown out of proportion.