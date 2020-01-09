Lack of credit, lower consumption led to India's gloomy growth outlook: World Bank
Updated : January 09, 2020 11:22 AM IST
The growth rate is forecast by the Bank to pick up to 5.8 percent in the next fiscal year and to 6.1 percent in 2021-22.
The 5 percent growth rate projection for the current financial year is a sharp cut of 2.5 percent from the 7.5 percent forecast made by the Bank in January last year.
