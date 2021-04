The Ministry of Labour and Employment has restarted the 20 control rooms set up in April last year, to address the wage-related grievances of workers employed in the Central sphere.

These control rooms will also mitigate the problems of migrant workers through co-ordination with various state governments under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) across the country.

The step has been taken after the resurgence of COVID-19 and the subsequent imposition of certain restrictions by state governments.

The facility was used by lakhs of workers last year and got their grievances resolved, a release from the ministry said.

"The aggrieved workers can access these control rooms through email, mobile and Whatsapp. These control rooms are being managed by Labour Enforcement Officers, Assistant Labour Commissioners, Regional Labour Commissioners, and Deputy Chief Labour Commissioners of the respective regions," it said.

The functioning of all 20 call centres is being monitored and supervised by the Chief Labour Commissioner (C) at headquarters on daily basis and the same also reviewed with concerned regions during a state visit by CLC(C) & other senior officers personally.