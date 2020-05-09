Business Labour Law puzzle: Yogi, Chouhan govts can take a leaf out of Rajasthan playbook Updated : May 09, 2020 08:32 PM IST The Economic Survey documents of 2019 and 2020 say that flexible and deregulated labour laws are the way forward Post-reforms, output of firms in Rajasthan spiked to 12 percent as against the pre-reform figure of 3.13 percent. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365