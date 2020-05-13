Economy Labour crisis may worsen, but developers are learning to live with it Updated : May 13, 2020 07:46 PM IST The property market will have to make peace with the COVID-induced labour shortage prevalent across the country and look to work around it, say real estate developers. One of the methods at play is the mass re-skilling of existing construction labour, according to Niranjan Hiranandani, President, NAREDCO. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365