  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Labour crisis may worsen, but developers are learning to live with it

Updated : May 13, 2020 07:46 PM IST

The property market will have to make peace with the COVID-induced labour shortage prevalent across the country and look to work around it, say real estate developers.
One of the methods at play is the mass re-skilling of existing construction labour, according to Niranjan Hiranandani, President, NAREDCO.
Labour crisis may worsen, but developers are learning to live with it

You May Also Like

Know Your Debt Fund: Should retail investors even bother about AT-1 bonds?

Know Your Debt Fund: Should retail investors even bother about AT-1 bonds?

1,162 new COVID-19 cases takes tally to 17,822 in Bangladesh

1,162 new COVID-19 cases takes tally to 17,822 in Bangladesh

Indospace Core raises Rs 1,000 cr from HSBC to finance existing projects

Indospace Core raises Rs 1,000 cr from HSBC to finance existing projects

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement