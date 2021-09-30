KV Kamath says govt's asset monetisation program completes economic picture

K V Kamath Narendra Modi government's asset monetisation program is doable and it completes the economic picture.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh, Kamath, former chairman of ICICI Bank said, "The challenge in all these years in Indian industry has been the completion risk of a project. In asset monetisation, the government is saying there are completed projects which we built but the private sector can manage them better and ultimately the asset will revert back to the government. In most of the sectors that have been identified, there are ready to go assets that can be monetised."

"I saw a paper that said roughly 50 percent of assets are absolutely ready to go assets. So that gives you a platform to get these assets off and then in course of time the balance can go in," he added.

Further, he said digitalisation is the key to solve the succession process in India, "20 years ago, people who had lost their dear ones would come to the bank and really be searching for a solution for the process of succession. There have been improvements since then but even now I felt that a lot more needs to be done."

Also, he launched an initiative to help investor families and financial advisors based on specific challenges, such as processes related to the transfer of assets on the death of an investor. The initiative is being launched under the Association of Registered Investment Advisers (ARIA).

