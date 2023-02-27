India needs to see connection between inflation, interest rates: KV Kamath

KV Kamath, Chairperson at National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 discussed about firm's role in infrastructure and whether India requires specific law for infrastructure. He also spoke about inflation battle, the interest rate trajectory, and the role of digital payments.

According to him, banks are increasing funding short-term based loan requirements.

He said, “Banks can do long-term lending only for a short time, not as a consistent strategy going forward because increasingly their funding is a shorter and shorter term."

He raised concerns about the reliability of India’s inflation data and said that the economy needs to see a connection between inflation and interest rates.

Kamath said he's increasingly disturbed that there is no reliable inflation data in India. "We need to understand, are we measuring it (inflation) right?.. One would need to look at CPI and other indicators, with more focus to understand in detail," he told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction.

Kamath cautioned that India should not end up in a situation that interest rates have increased too much and the economic growth engine is out of gear. India needs to grow in sync with the west, he said, adding that he has complete confidence in steps taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

