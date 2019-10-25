Economy
Kolkata records the highest return-to-origin rate among metros, says survey
Updated : October 25, 2019 06:11 PM IST
The top ten states by order volume are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
Owing to internet shutdown, J&K saw a dip of 71 percent in the orders placed in the fortnight before Diwali this year.
The Great Diwali Discount! Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only. Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more