Kolkata records the highest return-to-origin rate among metros, says survey

Kolkata recorded the highest return-to-origin (RTO) rate among metros in the country, followed by Hyderabad, while Mumbai’s was the lowest, according to a survey conducted by ClickPost, an integrated logistics platform.

The survey examined more than 2 million shipments ahead of the Diwali season. It also looked into the most commonly occurring reasons for RTOs, RTO rates by product range, the impact of chosen payment methods on these rates, and the frequency of occurrence by location.

In Tier-2 and -3 cities, the top six cities are all located in the central belt of the country – comprising Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Patna, and Surat.

The top ten states by order volume are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, and Rajasthan, the survey revealed.

Due to internet shutdown, J&K saw a dip of 71 percent in the orders placed in the fortnight before Diwali this year (1-14 October 2019) as compared to the last year.

Out of 300,000 RTO shipments analysed, 268,195 were found to be on Cash on Delivery (COD) shipments.