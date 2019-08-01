#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Kodagu coffee planters take on giant snail invasion

Updated : August 01, 2019 04:11 PM IST

Coffee plantations in northern parts of Kodagu district in Karnataka have been troubled by an infestation of giant African land snails in recent years. Planters lose up to Rs 12,000 per acre in efforts to get rid of the pest.
Arriving through trade routes, this alien invasive species are voracious eaters of coffee plants. In 2017, they wreaked havoc in 300 acres in 45 plantations in Shanivarasanthe area of northern Kodagu.
A catch-and-kill method devised by the Central Coffee Research Institute has been successful in containing the pestilence. The bait has been successful in killing 90% of snails in a co-ordinated operation.
Kodagu coffee planters take on giant snail invasion
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel reports worse than expected Q1 loss

Bharti Airtel reports worse than expected Q1 loss

Gross NPAs could rise up to 2.5% by FY20, says RBL Bank

Gross NPAs could rise up to 2.5% by FY20, says RBL Bank

Marico's Q1 net profit surges 21.6%, overall volume grows 6%

Marico's Q1 net profit surges 21.6%, overall volume grows 6%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV