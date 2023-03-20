A 15-member delegation of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which organised today's Mahapanchayat, met with Tomar at Krishi Bhawan to submit a demand charter, per farmer leader Darshan Pal.

Members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha — an umbrella body of farmers’ unions — met with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday amid an ongoing protest in Delhi. The leaders handed in a memorandum and said they will launch another protest if their demands are not met.

The Kisan Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan today saw thousands of farmers coming into the national capital to protest for a minimum support price, amid other demands. Delhi Police, in anticipation, issued an advisory for residents to ensure smooth-flowing traffic and safety.

Pal said that the SKM will be forced to launch another protest if the government does not heed their demands.

"There are several unresolved issues and these demand another 'andolan,'" Pal said, according to the Hindustan Times, while addressing farmers at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. "We will convene another meeting on April 30 in Delhi. I ask all farmers' unions to take out rallies in their respective states and hold panchayats in the run-up to the meeting."

Thousands of farmers gathered at Ramlila ground and demanded the government fulfil the "written commitments" made to them back in December 2021.

A few thousand farmers gathered in Delhi today and have made a slew of demands from the Centre. Apart from the MSP, the SKM is also demanding the withdrawal of cases lodged against farmers, a debt waiver and a pension of Rs 5,000.

"Thousands of cases against farmers remain pending," Avik Saha, the national president of the Jai Kisan Andolan told the Times of India. "More than 750 farmers lost their lives during the protest and compensation to their families are unpaid. And there are several other demands which have not been met."

The 15-member delegation that met the Agriculture minister on Monday afternoon included:

1. R. Venkaiya - All India Kisan Sabha

2. Dr. Sunilam - Kisan Sangharsh Samiti

3. Prem Singh Gehlawat - All India Kisan Mahasabha

4. V Venkatramaiya - All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha

5. Suresh Koth - Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union

6. Yudhvir Singh - Bhartiya Kisan Union

7. Hannan Mollah - All India Kisan Sabha

8. Buta Singh Burjgill - Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakunda)

9. Joginder Singh Ugraha - Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugraha)

10. Satyawan - All India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan

11. Pushpendra Singh - Jai Kisan Andolan

12. Darshan Pal - Krantikari Kisan Union

13. Manjeet Rai - Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba)

14. Harinder Lakhowal - Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal)

15. Satnam Singh Behru - Indian Farmers Association