The Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will hold a ‘Kisan Garjana’ rally at Ramleela Ground on Monday between 11 am and 6 pm. Around 50,000 to 55,000 people are expected to take part in the rally. The rally is being organised to seek various relief measures to improve the condition of farmers.

Last week, BKS's executive committee member Nana Aakhre said farmers were ‘very disappointed’ about the lack of returns to their farm produce. He said a number of farmers were committing suicide under pressure. “In order to address the woes of the farmers, the BKS demands profitable prices on all the farm produce,” Aakhre said on December 15.

The primary demand of the farmers is remunerative prices on the basis of cost, increase in proportion in the Kisan Samman Nidhi, abolition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on agricultural inputs and withdrawal of permission for GM crops.

According to BKS, even though farmers were paying GST on agriculture inputs they were not getting any input credit for their products, news agency PTI reported.

The agriculture body is demanding that the government make provisions such as removing GST for agricultural inputs or providing an input tax credit for farmers.

On the other hand, it said even though the government took a ‘good step’ by introducing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Rs 6,000 per year minimum income support it offers to farmers is not liked with inflation. Farmers are demanding that the government increase the amount in the scheme accordingly.

“This Kisan Samman Nidhi is of the year 2019 at Rs.6,000. In today's situation per year, it is very little due to price rise in all inputs,” IANS quoted the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh as saying in a letter.

The Bhartiya Kisan Sangh claimed that the subsidies on fertilisers offered by the government are not in the interest of the farmer but to benefit companies.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory in view of the Kisan Garjana Rally. Traffic has been diverted at points like Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Minto Road, Mirdard Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate, JLN Marg, Delhi Gate, roundabout Kamala Market to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg and Paharganj Chowk, the advisory stated.

To avoid jams, the police may impose traffic restrictions from 9 am onwards on Monday.