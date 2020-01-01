Kim Jong Un says North Korea to show 'new strategic weapon' in near future
Updated : January 01, 2020 07:48 AM IST
Kim Jong Un pledged to further develop North Korea's nuclear deterrent but left the door open for dialogue
Tension had been rising ahead of the year-end deadline as North Korea conducted a series of weapons tests and waged a war of words with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The nuclear talks have made little headway though Kim and Trump met three times.
