Key speeches at Jackson Hole Economic Symposium and what followed

Every year in August, investors around the world turn their gaze to a valley resort in Wyoming by the Grand Teton mountain range, not for the breath-taking views of the mountain, but the intellectual deliberations of some of the world’s greatest minds. For it is here, that the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City holds the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium which focuses on economic issues facing the world.

This year, the Jackson Economic Symposium will be held between August 26 and 28 in the United States.

Around 140 people including central bank chairs, finance ministers, leading financial market players, and academic luminaries are invited to the symposium.

The focal point of the symposium is the address of the Fed chief as it signals changes in the monetary policy. This year too, Fed chair Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on Friday on “Macroeconomic Policy in an Uneven Economy”, in a virtual format.

Market participants follow the deliberations at the symposium keenly as remarks from heavyweights have impacted global stock markets in the past.

In one such instance in 1999, Princeton University professor Ben Bernanke and New York University professor Mark Gertler spoke of the Fed pursuing “flexible inflation targeting” that would drive in macroeconomic stability.

“The inflation-targeting approach dictates that the central banks should adjust monetary policy actively and pre-emptively to offset incipient inflationary or deflationary pressures. Importantly, for present purposes, it also implies that the policy should not respond to changes in asset prices, except insofar as they signal changes in expected inflation,” they said.

They argued that the “main advantage of flexible inflation targeting is that it provides a unified framework both for making monetary policy in normal times, and for preventing and ameliorating the effects of the financial crisis”.

As an impact of the speech, a 2 percent inflation target was adopted by the Fed in 2012 when Bernanke became chairman.

In 2005, then economist from the University of Chicago, Raghuram Rajan, warned of the excessive risks taken by assets managers in the US under the watch of Fed chairman Alan Greenspan.

In his paper called “Has financial development made the world riskier”, Rajan said though financial markets showed healthy signs, it gave scope for excesses to build up.

“One source of concern is housing prices that are at elevated levels around the globe. While the techniques and instruments to absorb fluctuations have improved, there is uncertainty about how they will perform in a serious downturn. Even as financial markets evolve, it is our duty to constantly rethink the ways they are regulated and supported by policy,” he said.

He ended his speech by quoting Greenspan who had earlier suggested to "proceed cautiously, facilitate and participate in prudent innovation, allow markets to signal the winners and losers among competing technologies and market structures, and overall-as the medical profession is advised-do no harm”.

Rajan’s remarks were criticized by the economic community, including former treasury secretary Lawrence Summers who called his premise “misguided”. Rajan’s views proved prescient three years later when big banks started toppling following the meltdown of subprime mortgages.

Later in 2010, Fed chairman Ben Bernanke spoke of pumping in cash into the system via bond purchases.

“Notwithstanding the fact that policy rate is near its zero lower bound, the Federal Reserve retains a number of tools and strategies for providing additional stimulus. I will focus on three that have been part of recent staff analyses and discussion at FOMC meetings: (1) Conducting additional purchases of long-term securities; (2) modifying the Committee’s communication; and (3) reducing the interest paid on excess reserves,” he said.

He later added, “I believe that additional purchases of longer-term securities, should the FOMC choose to undertake them, would be effective in further easing financial conditions.”

His speech was followed by a 28 percent market rally over the next eight months.

Another famous speech by Bernanke came in 2012 at the summit where he signalled the third round of quantitative easing.

“Over the past five years, the Federal Reserve has acted to support economic growth and foster job creation, and it is important to achieve further progress, particularly in the labour market. Taking due account of the uncertainties and limits of its policy tools, the Federal Reserve will provide additional policy accommodation as needed to promote a stronger economic recovery and sustained improvement in labour market conditions in a context of price stability,” he said.

In 2014, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi spoke of quantitative easing, which ECB launched the following year by buying over 2.6 trillion euros in government bonds.

“Unemployment in the Euro area is a complex phenomenon, but the solution is not overly complicated to understand. A coherent strategy to reduce unemployment has to involve both demand- and supply-side policies, at both the Euro area and the national levels. And only if the strategy is truly coherent can it be successful,” Draghi said.