Key highlights: Steps taken by government to boost exports over the last few years

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced revised priority sector lending (PSL) norms for exporters which will release additional funding of Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore to them.

PSL norms for export credit have been examined and enabling guidelines are under consideration of the Reserve Bank of India, she said.

"This will release an additional Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore as export credit under priority sector," Sitharaman told reporters in New Delhi. She also said export finance will be actively monitored by an inter-ministerial working group in the department of commerce.