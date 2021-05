Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das addressed media today amid the raging second wave of COVID-19 in the country. Das, in his unscheduled address, announced a number of schemes that are not only aimed at providing relief to the ailing economy but will also be used to fight the pandemic going forward. Here are the key highlights from his address:

Rural demand:

The guv said that the forecast of a normal monsoon by IMD is expected to sustain rural demand and overall output. Even with local containment measures, people have learnt to continue businesses, he said.

Global economy:

The global economy is exhibiting signs of recovery supported by fiscal, monetary stimulus, however, the outlook is highly uncertain and clouded with risks, he said. World merchandise trade has maintained its decent uptrend and global financial markets have regained buoyancy in April on the back of vaccine optimism, Das said.

Health infra

To ramp up COVID related healthcare infra, an on-tap liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore with up to 3-year tenor at repo rate is being opened until March 31, 2022. Under the scheme, banks can support entities including vaccine manufacturers, medical facilities, hospitals and also patients.

G-sec:

The RBI has decided to conduct the second purchase of G-sec for Rs 35,000 crore under G-SAP 1.0 on May 20. The first G-SAP auctions elicited an enthusiastic response. G-SAP is contributing to softening of G-Sec yields, and in turn private sector borrowing in the market.

Inflation:

The inflation trajectory over the rest of the year will be shaped by COVID-19 and local containment measures. CPI inflation was at 5.5 percent in March 2021 from 5 percent in February 2021. Core inflation remained elevated. Price pressure in pulses & edible oil remain. Normal southwest monsoon should help contain food prices.

Small Finance Banks:

Small Finance Banks (SFB) will be permitted to lend to small MFI's with asset size of Rs 500 crore. This facility will be available till 31st March'22.

NPA

Counter-cyclical provisioning buffer held by banks as of December 2020 can be used to make specific provision for NPAs up to March 2022. Use of such floating provisions for NPA provisioning to be done after board approvals.