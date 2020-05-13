Key highlights from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference on Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 provided details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day earlier in a televised address to boost the country’s sagging economy.
Here are key highlights from the FM’s press conference: Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loan for businesses:
The FM announced Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loan for businesses, including MSMEs. This will benefit 45 lakh small businesses, she said detailing parts of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package.
Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief package under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan:
Insurance cover of Rs 50 Lakh per health worker, 80 crore poor people given benefit of 5 kg wheat or rice per person for next 3 months, 1 kg pulses for each household for free every month for the next three months, 20 crore women Jan Dhan account holders get Rs 500 per month for next 3 months. Gas cylinders, free of cost, provided to 8 crore poor families for the next three months.
Increase in MNREGA wage to Rs 202 a day from Rs 182 to benefit 13.62 crore families Ex-gratia of Rs 1,000 to 3 crore poor senior citizen, poor widows and poor Divyang
Measures taken by Reserve Bank of India:
Reduction of Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) has resulted in liquidity enhancement of Rs 1.37 lakh crore. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations (TLTROs) of Rs 1 lakh crore for fresh deployment in investment grade corporate bonds, commercial paper, and non-convertible debentures. TLTRO of Rs.50,000 crore for investing them in investment grade bonds, commercial paper, and non-convertible debentures of NBFCs, and MFIs.
Increased the banks’ limit for borrowing overnight under the marginal standing facility (MSF), allowing the banking system to avail an additional Rs 1,37,000 crore of liquidity at the reduced MSF rate.
Emergency Credit Line to Businesses/MSMEs from Banks and NBFCs up to 20% of entire outstanding credit as on February 29, 2020. Borrowers with up to Rs 25 crore outstanding and Rs 100 crore turnover eligible. Loans to have four-year tenor with moratorium of 12 months on Principal repayment interest to be capped, 100 percent credit guarantee cover to banks and NBFCs on principal and interest.
Global tenders to be disallowed up to Rs 200 crores
Indian MSMEs and other companies have often faced unfair competition from foreign companies.
Therefore, global tenders will be disallowed in government procurement tenders up to Rs 200 crore. Necessary amendments of General Financial Rules will be effected. This will be a step towards Self-Reliant India and will help MSMEs increase business.
Rs 2,500 crore EPF support for business and workers for three more months
Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), payment of 12 percent of employer and 12 percent employee contributions was made into EPF accounts of eligible establishments. This was provided earlier for salary months of March, April and May 2020, the support will be extended by another three months to salary months of June, July and August 2020. This will provide liquidity relief of Rs 2,500 cr to 3.67 lakh establishments and for 72.22 lakh employees. EPF contribution reduced for business and workers for three months - Rs 6750 crores liquidity support
It is necessary to provide more take home salary to employees and also to give relief to employers in payment of Provident Fund dues, therefore, statutory PF contribution of both employer and employee will be reduced to 10 percent each from existing 12 percent each for all establishments covered by EPFO for next three months.
CPSEs and State PSUs will however continue to contribute 12 percent as employer contribution.This scheme will be applicable for workers who are not eligible for 24 percent EPF support under PM Garib Kalyan Package and its extension.
This will provide relief to about 6.5 lakh establishments covered under EPFO and about 4.3 crore such employees. This will provide liquidity of Rs 6,750 crore to employers and employees over three months.
Rs 30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs
Government will launch a Rs 30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme, under which investment will be made in both primary and secondary market transactions in investment grade debt paper of NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs Rs 45,000 crore Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 for NBFCs
Existing PCGS scheme to be extended to cover borrowings such as primary issuance of Bonds/ CPs (liability side of balance sheets) of such entities
First 20 percent of loss will be borne by Government of India.
This scheme will result in liquidity of Rs 45,000 crore.
Rs 90,000 crore Liquidity Injection for DISCOMs
DISCOM payables to Power Generation and Transmission Companies is
currently ~ Rs 94,000 crore. PFC/REC to infuse liquidity of Rs 90,000 crore to DISCOMs against receivables. Loans to be given against state guarantees for exclusive purpose of discharging liabilities of Discoms to Gencos.
Relief to Contractors
Extension of up to 6 months (without costs to contractor) to be provided by all Central Agencies (like Railways, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Central Public Works Dept, etc). Covers construction/ works and goods and
services contracts
Extension of registration and completion date of real estate projects under RERA
Extend the registration and completion date suo-moto by six months for all registered projects expiring on or after 25th March, 2020 without individual applications. Regulatory Authorities may extend this for another period of up to three months, if needed. Rs 50,000 crores liquidity through TDS/TCS rate reduction
In order to provide more funds at the disposal of the taxpayers, the rates of Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) for non-salaried specified payments made to residents and rates of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) for the specified receipts
shall be reduced by 25% of the existing rates.
This measure will release Liquidity of Rs. 50,000 crore.
Other direct tax measures
All pending refunds to charitable trusts and noncorporate businesses & professions including proprietorship, partnership, LLP and Co-operatives
shall be issued immediately. Due date of all income-tax return for FY 2019-20
will be extended from July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020 to November 30, 2020 and Tax audit from September 30, 2020 to October 31, 2020.