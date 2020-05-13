Key highlights from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference on Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 provided details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day earlier in a televised address to boost the country’s sagging economy.

Here are key highlights from the FM’s press conference:

The FM announced Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loan for businesses, including MSMEs. This will benefit 45 lakh small businesses, she said detailing parts of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package.

Increase in MNREGA wage to Rs 202 a day from Rs 182 to benefit 13.62 crore families Ex-gratia of Rs 1,000 to 3 crore poor senior citizen, poor widows and poor Divyang

Increased the banks’ limit for borrowing overnight under the marginal standing facility (MSF), allowing the banking system to avail an additional Rs 1,37,000 crore of liquidity at the reduced MSF rate.

Emergency Credit Line to Businesses/MSMEs from Banks and NBFCs up to 20% of entire outstanding credit as on February 29, 2020. Borrowers with up to Rs 25 crore outstanding and Rs 100 crore turnover eligible. Loans to have four-year tenor with moratorium of 12 months on Principal repayment interest to be capped, 100 percent credit guarantee cover to banks and NBFCs on principal and interest.

Therefore, global tenders will be disallowed in government procurement tenders up to Rs 200 crore. Necessary amendments of General Financial Rules will be effected. This will be a step towards Self-Reliant India and will help MSMEs increase business.

EPF contribution reduced for business and workers for three months - Rs 6750 crores liquidity support

It is necessary to provide more take home salary to employees and also to give relief to employers in payment of Provident Fund dues, therefore, statutory PF contribution of both employer and employee will be reduced to 10 percent each from existing 12 percent each for all establishments covered by EPFO for next three months.

CPSEs and State PSUs will however continue to contribute 12 percent as employer contribution.

This will provide relief to about 6.5 lakh establishments covered under EPFO and about 4.3 crore such employees. This will provide liquidity of Rs 6,750 crore to employers and employees over three months.

This scheme will result in liquidity of Rs 45,000 crore.

currently ~ Rs 94,000 crore. PFC/REC to infuse liquidity of Rs 90,000 crore to DISCOMs against receivables. Loans to be given against state guarantees for exclusive purpose of discharging liabilities of Discoms to Gencos.

This measure will release Liquidity of Rs. 50,000 crore.