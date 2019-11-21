Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020
Updated : November 21, 2019 09:10 PM IST
Plastic carry bags and sheets, cooling films, plastic plates, cups, thermocol and Styrofoam-based fancy items and others have been banned.
The government also decided to initiate legal action against those who defy the ban under the Environment Protection Act, 1986.
District Collectors, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Pollution Control Board-appointed officials are authorised to take action against the violators.
