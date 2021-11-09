Kerala Lottery Result 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh; check details here

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi 286 today in Thiruvanthapuram. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and it now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

Results announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: SR 589153

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: SP 250924

3rd Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

0113 0174 1177

1352 2613 2917

4141 5003 5361

6847 7280 7380

7432 7749 8256

8702 8955 9107

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

SN 589153 SO 589153

SP 589153 SS 589153

ST 589153 SU 589153

SV 589153 SW 589153

SX 589153 SY 589153

SZ 589153

4th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:

0889 2963 5129

5927 6439 6699

7874 9386 9526

9550

5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets

0706 1017 1941

2838 2882 3121

3323 3962 4074

4897 5750 6147

6199 6242 8354

8731 9322 9519

9626 9764

6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets

0119 0169 0188 0196

0305 0359 0901 1005

1006 1337 1627 1744

1776 1796 1983 2310

2342 2825 2843 3070

3250 3378 3566 3604

3853 4283 4497 4498

4576 4590 5012 5429

5464 5701 5832 6065

6405 6459 6532 6778

6871 7060 7844 7976

8101 8442 8781 8813

9037 9245 9306 9600

7th Prize (Rs 200) Winning Tickets

0027 0489 1242

1247 1582 1766

1870 2046 2086

2092 2254 2331

2356 2563 2570

2677 2942 3240

3248 3503 3803

3981 4187 4256

4637 4912 5051

5420 5564 5692

5876 6925 7193

7209 7223 7496

7630 7663 7789

7836 8073 8386

9408 9419 9936

Further results being announced

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes are to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish the Kerala lottery results. When confirmed their winning tickets against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after verification is done. Ticket holders winning above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proof for the claim.

You can find the entire list of results here: