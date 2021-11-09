0

  • Kerala Lottery Result 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh; check details here

By CNBC-TV18  | IST (Published)
The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi 286 today in Thiruvanthapuram. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first to be set up in India, and it now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi 286 today in Thiruvanthapuram. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and it now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
Results announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: SR 589153
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: SP 250924
3rd Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0113        0174         1177
1352        2613         2917
4141        5003          5361
6847         7280         7380
7432         7749         8256
8702          8955        9107
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
SN 589153       SO 589153
SP 589153       SS 589153
ST 589153        SU 589153
SV 589153        SW 589153
SX 589153        SY 589153
SZ 589153
4th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:
0889       2963       5129
5927       6439       6699
7874       9386        9526
9550
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0706      1017      1941
2838      2882      3121
3323      3962      4074
4897      5750       6147
6199       6242       8354
8731      9322       9519
9626      9764
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0119        0169        0188        0196
0305        0359        0901        1005
1006        1337        1627        1744
1776        1796        1983         2310
2342        2825        2843         3070
3250         3378        3566        3604
3853         4283         4497        4498
4576        4590        5012          5429
5464       5701         5832          6065
6405        6459        6532          6778
6871       7060        7844           7976
8101        8442        8781         8813
9037       9245        9306          9600
7th Prize (Rs 200) Winning Tickets
0027        0489         1242
1247        1582          1766
1870         2046          2086
2092         2254          2331
2356        2563           2570
2677         2942          3240
3248         3503          3803
3981         4187         4256
4637         4912          5051
5420         5564        5692
5876         6925        7193
7209          7223        7496
7630          7663         7789
7836          8073       8386
9408         9419          9936
 
Further results being announced
 
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes are to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish the Kerala lottery results. When confirmed their winning tickets against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after verification is done. Ticket holders winning above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proof for the claim.
You can find the entire list of results here:
(Edited by : Thomas Abraham)
