Kerala Lottery Result 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh; check details here

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi 286 today in Thiruvanthapuram. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and it now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
Results announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: SR 589153
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: SP 250924
3rd Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0113 0174 1177
1352 2613 2917
4141 5003 5361
6847 7280 7380
7432 7749 8256
8702 8955 9107
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
SN 589153 SO 589153
SP 589153 SS 589153
ST 589153 SU 589153
SV 589153 SW 589153
SX 589153 SY 589153
SZ 589153
4th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:
0889 2963 5129
5927 6439 6699
7874 9386 9526
9550
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0706 1017 1941
2838 2882 3121
3323 3962 4074
4897 5750 6147
6199 6242 8354
8731 9322 9519
9626 9764
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0119 0169 0188 0196
0305 0359 0901 1005
1006 1337 1627 1744
1776 1796 1983 2310
2342 2825 2843 3070
3250 3378 3566 3604
3853 4283 4497 4498
4576 4590 5012 5429
5464 5701 5832 6065
6405 6459 6532 6778
6871 7060 7844 7976
8101 8442 8781 8813
9037 9245 9306 9600
7th Prize (Rs 200) Winning Tickets
0027 0489 1242
1247 1582 1766
1870 2046 2086
2092 2254 2331
2356 2563 2570
2677 2942 3240
3248 3503 3803
3981 4187 4256
4637 4912 5051
5420 5564 5692
5876 6925 7193
7209 7223 7496
7630 7663 7789
7836 8073 8386
9408 9419 9936
Further results being announced
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes are to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish the Kerala lottery results. When confirmed their winning tickets against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after verification is done. Ticket holders winning above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proof for the claim.
You can find the entire list of results here:
