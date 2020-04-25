Economy
Kerala is financially broke, says finance minister Thomas Isaac
Isaac was peeved in the way the various staff organisations attached to the Congress-led UDF strongly opposed the suggestion that he put forward by requesting all state government employees to contribute one month's salary to the CM Covid Relief Fund.
"If we include what the Centre would give is in all we will be able to touch Rs 2,000 crores. For payment of salaries along we require Rs 2,500 crores," said Isaac to the media.