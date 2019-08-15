Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Kerala floods: Unpacking the reasons for heavy, sustained rainfall

Updated : August 15, 2019 07:51 PM IST

Could factors that powered extreme rainfall in the southern Indian state of Kerala in 2018, triggering the worst flood in a century in the country, be at play in the 2019 rainfall-induced devastation in the state?
A combination of factors, including topographic features of the Western Ghats mountains, working together, helped shape the torrential rains triggering the Kerala floods in August 2018, a study has found.
The study sheds light on factors such as the moisture content of air, orographic effect (lifting of moist air when it comes in contact with slopes) and depression over the Bay of Bengal, all of which played a role in making the rains deadly.
Kerala floods: Unpacking the reasons for heavy, sustained rainfall
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

WeWork leases 1.22 lakh sq ft office space from Panchshil Realty in Pune

WeWork leases 1.22 lakh sq ft office space from Panchshil Realty in Pune

June quarter earnings: Financials hold fort in an otherwise slow quarter

June quarter earnings: Financials hold fort in an otherwise slow quarter

Building a model portfolio? Reliance Securities suggests top stocks post Q1 earnings

Building a model portfolio? Reliance Securities suggests top stocks post Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV