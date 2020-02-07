Economy
Kerala economy grows 7.5%, jobless numbers rise
Updated : February 07, 2020 10:42 AM IST
The state economic review also pointed out that per capita income in Kerala in 2018-19 stood at Rs 1,48,078, while the national average was Rs 93,655.
Kerala is one of the leading states with respect to per capita income, along with Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
According to the review, the total number of job seekers in Kerala has gone up from 35.61 lakh in 2018 to 37.46 lakh in 2019.