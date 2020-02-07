Associate Partners
Kerala budget: FM Thomas Isaac begins presentation with anti-CAA remarks

Updated : February 07, 2020 12:10 PM IST

Stating the amended act was posing a threat to the basic credentials of the Constitution, Kerala FM Thomas Isaac said the country was witnessing the biggest protests ever in the post-Independence era.
The finance minister lavished praise on the joint protests led by the ruling LDF and opposition UDF against the central act.
Coming down heavily on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Isaac said a communalised government machinery, leaders who talk only about "disgust and hatred".
