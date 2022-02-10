Keki Mistry gives RBI monetary policy a thumbs-up; reiterates home loans have bottomed out

Keki Mistry, the vice chairman and CEO of HDFC has given the RBI monetary policy, announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das, a thumbs up.

"It will help industry to grow, it will help businesses to grow, as businesses grow more jobs will get created, which will then reduce that imbalance which people are talking about between the rich and the poor, to some extent," he said.

The HDFC CEO also reiterated that home loan rates have bottomed out and therefore, not to expect any further reduction.

"My view is rates will remain broadly the same. Now, individually, each company, depending on their own cost of funds, could have a 5-10 basis points reduction in rate here and there - that is possible, but sustained, sharp reduction in rates to my mind is now behind us. We are probably at the bottom of the rate cycle," he said.

Defending against the criticism that the RBI's inflation projection in the policy might be a tad optimistic, Mistry said that RBI's projections about inflation have been fairly accurate.

According to Mistry the big risk currently is the global oil prices and opined that the US Fed needs to act aggressively.

"Historically, US inflation has been so much lower than inflation in India. And now we are seeing that US inflation is higher than what we are seeing in India. Naturally, US Fed has to act a lot more aggressively than what the RBI needs to do," he said.

