    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeconomy Newskeki mistry expresses confidence in the indian economy despite lukewarm q1 gdp 14626691.htm

    Keki Mistry expresses confidence in the Indian economy despite subpar Q1 GDP

    economy | IST

    Keki Mistry expresses confidence in the Indian economy despite subpar Q1 GDP

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Keki Mistry, vice chairman and chief executive officer at HDFC said on Thursday that he expects the domestic market to remain strong, adding that the Indian market is resilient.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell HDFC share

    TRADE
    Keki Mistry, vice chairman and chief executive officer at HDFC said on Thursday that he expects the domestic market to remain strong as it is the resilient one among emerging markets despite a lower-than-expected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reading in the first quarter.
    India reported a growth of 13.5 percent yesterday for the first quarter which saw manufacturing sector growth disappoint expectations.
    Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Mistry said that the domestic market is strong and investments are flowing in now which has lent resilience to Dalal Street.
    Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) emerged as net buyers of Indian equities in August 2022 — the first month of net inflows for Dalal Street since September 2021. Net purchases by FPIs stood at Rs 22,025.8 crore for the month, according to provisional exchange data.
    For more read | FPIs emerge net buyers of Indian shares in a month for first time since Sept 2021
    Keki said he did not expect a material impact of the decline in economic growth on interest rate hikes.
    “I don't see the economy getting impacted in any material kind. Will RBI raise rates, not raise rates? To my mind, I would still expect that there could be between 25 bps and 30 bps, at maximum 35 bps hike in rates in the next credit policy,” said Mistry.
    Also Read: HDFC's Keki Mistry explains what drove the highest growth in individual loans in 32 quarters
    According to him, the optimism level today is one of the best in recent times. Mistry said, “The economy is on extremely strong footing. I genuinely believe that, I genuinely see that in the economy. I talk to friends in different industries. And the optimism level that I have seen today is far higher than I have seen at almost any other time in the past. We have completely come out of COVID-19 (pandemic). So the economy stands on strong footing.”
    For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video
    Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng