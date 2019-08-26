Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Kaziranga’s artificial highlands: Not the ‘real’ solution

Updated : August 26, 2019 05:27 PM IST

When the world-renowned Kaziranga National Park was inundated in the recent floods in Assam, the artificial highlands created inside the park saved many animal lives.
But these 144 artificial highlands in the park may not be a long-term solution to a phenomenon that happens every year, say experts, calling them temporary mitigation measures.
Artificial highlands can lead to siltation of the park’s wetlands, grasslands, thereby harming its fragile ecology.
Kaziranga’s artificial highlands: Not the ‘real’ solution
