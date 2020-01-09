Economy
Kashmir to get connected with rest of India through rail by December 2021
Updated : January 09, 2020 07:36 AM IST
The massive arch-shaped structure, being constructed in hostile terrain, have used over 5,462 tonnes of steel will be 359 meters above the river bed.
The bridge forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch between Katra and Banihal, which is part of the Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project.
