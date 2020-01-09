#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Kashmir to get connected with rest of India through rail by December 2021

Updated : January 09, 2020 07:36 AM IST

The massive arch-shaped structure, being constructed in hostile terrain, have used over 5,462 tonnes of steel will be 359 meters above the river bed.
The bridge forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch between Katra and Banihal, which is part of the Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project.
Kashmir to get connected with rest of India through rail by December 2021
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

SEBI may relax deadline for separation of chairman, MD posts by 1-2 years

SEBI may relax deadline for separation of chairman, MD posts by 1-2 years

CCPA recommends Budget Session from Jan 31; Union Budget on Feb 1

CCPA recommends Budget Session from Jan 31; Union Budget on Feb 1

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV