Karnataka water minister blames protests against Sharawati, Mekedatu projects for Bengaluru water crisis
Updated : July 03, 2019 08:21 PM IST
Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara had said last week that the state government wants to ban the construction of new apartments in Bengaluru for 5 years due to the water crisis.
