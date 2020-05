The Karnataka government will solve the issue of salary payments faced by employers in the next 2-3 days, the state's large and medium scale industries minister Jagadish Shettar told CNBC-TV 18 on Thursday.

The statement from the minister comes hours after a u-turn by the state government's labour department on sending notices to employers for non-payment of wages for the month of April.

Karnataka labour secretary P Manivannan had tweeted earlier on Thursday that the government has decided to issue notices to employers who have not paid salaries or paid reduced wages for workers for the month of May.

However, hours later, he tweeted stating that as per the request from the industries department that the notices have been put on hold, "There will be a joint meeting of labour and industries departments to sort out the issue of non-payment of wages to workers."

Shettar told CNBC-TV18 that the chief minister BS Yediyurappa had been holding discussions with the industry on the issue, "The CM has requested industry leaders to pay salaries to workers. The industry is making arrangements to pay salaries to workers. We will solve the issue of salary payments in the next 2-3 days and workers will be benefited."

"MSMEs have been struggling to pay salaries and have had to take loans to make payments, and that the sector was expecting relief packages," he added.

The Karnataka labour department has said it has received a host of complaints from employees who had been retrenched or were not paid salaries during the lockdown.

The labour department had set up a helpline last month for employees who had been affected during the lockdown, following the central government’s notification asking all employers to continue to pay employees during the crisis.