Karnataka will open up green and orange zones on the lines of theHome Ministry order extending the lockdown by two weeks.

The relaxations in green and orange zones, as well as in red zones outside of containment areas are similar to what the central government has issued. The state excise minister has also told media that sale of liquor will begin in the state starting May 4 in keeping with the Home Ministry guidelines.

The districts of Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural, and Mysuru are the only Red Zones in the state according to the Centre's list. Residents of these cities will not be able to book an Ola or Uber cab or order non-essential products on Amazon or Flipkart even after May 3.

The guidelines by the state and the Centre do not permit taxi and cab aggregators in red zones, and allow e-commerce only for essential products.

Residents in these cities, however, can find some cheer in the fact that the Home Ministry has clarified that standalone liquor shops can open in red zones outside of containment areas.

Bengaluru has 25 containment zones as on May 1.

Private offices can operate with upto 33 percent strength in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Outside of Bengaluru and Mysuru, the relaxations applicable for green and red zones will be on the lines of what the central government has permitted. The state has 14 districts classified as green and 13 as orange.

Karnataka has seen a total of 601 positive COVID-19 cases so far, of which 271 have been discharged and 25 have died.

Of this, Bengaluru has recorded 145 cases and Mysuru has seen 88.