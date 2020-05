The Karnataka government has hiked the excise duty on liquor by 11 percent, which is in addition to the 6 percent hike announced during the state budget that came into effect from April.

The new hike in excise duty will come into effect from May 7.

The decision comes after the state government recorded liquor sales worth Rs 242 crore over the first two days of the relaxations from in the third phase of the lockdown that began on May 4.

The state saw liquor sale worth Rs 45 crore on Monday and Rs 197 crore on Tuesday.

Indian-made liquor sales on Tuesday stood at Rs 182 crore for 36.37 lakh litres, while beer sales crossed 7 lakh liters in just a day, amounting to Rs 15 crore.

Karnataka's excise department has allowed retail liquor outlets, the Karnataka State Beverage Corporations Limited (KSBCL) and Mysore Sales International Ltd depots to sell liquor outside containment zones from 9 am to 7 pm starting May 4.

Pubs and restaurants are still not allowed to sell liquor as they will remain closed during the third phase of the lockdown until May 17.

The excise department in the state has been urging the government to allow sale of liquor to bring in revenues.

Karnataka was among the first states to ban sale of liquor as it went into lockdown even ahead of the nationwide lockdown that started on March 25.