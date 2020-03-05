  • SENSEX
Karnataka facing unprecedented magnitude of economic difficulties: CM Yediyurappa

Updated : March 05, 2020 04:11 PM IST

Presenting the state budget for 2020-21 in the Assembly, CM B S Yediyurappa said Karnataka's share in central taxes has come down by Rs 8,887 crore in 2019-20 as per the revised budget estimates of the central government.
Karnataka recorded a gross state domestic product growth rate of 7.8 percent in 2018-19 and Yediyurappa said for the current financial year it is estimated to be 6.8 percent.
