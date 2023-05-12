Karnataka government incurs Rs 150 crore loss due to liquor ban during state elections: Report

The dry days due to the Karnataka Assembly elections began on May 8 and continued till May 10 and another dry day will be observed on the counting day on May 13.

The Karnataka Government has incurred a significant loss of nearly Rs 150 crore due to the two-day ban on liquor sales during the state elections, according to reports. Furthermore, May 13, the day votes will be counted, has also been declared a dry day for Karnataka.

The dry days commenced at 5 pm on May 8 and extended until midnight on May 10, just before polling day. Throughout this period, all establishments including shops, bars and restaurants serving alcohol remained closed.

Considering the closure of bars and wine shops across the state for two days, a daily income loss ranging from Rs 80 to Rs 90 crore was suffered by the 12,500 liquor shops. Moreover, bars that typically earn around Rs 1.5 lakh per day each experienced financial setbacks, as stated in a TV9 Kannada report.

Consequently, the government exchequer's overall estimated loss is around Rs 150 crore over the three-day period of the liquor ban

Additionally, due to the counting day ban lasting from 6 am on May 13 to 6 am on May 14, liquor shops and bars will face further financial losses.

On May 2, orders were issued to ban alcohol sales for three days to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections. The restrictions even encompassed the service of liquor at events such as weddings and parties.

Initially, restaurants serving alcohol were also prohibited from providing home delivery or takeaway services on dry days. However, the Bengaluru Police subsequently amended their order, allowing the sale of food in restaurants while restricting the sale of liquor.

Voting for the 224-member Karnataka assembly concluded on May 10. This year's election witnessed a closely fought battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular). Now, all attention turns to May 13 for the announcement of results.

The campaign stage of the elections saw a tense contest between the ruling BJP and its rival, the Congress party, with the JD(S) also conducting an energetic campaign led by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Several exit polls have already made predictions of a potentially indecisive outcome.