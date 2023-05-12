Karnataka government incurs Rs 150 crore loss due to liquor ban during state elections: Report

The dry days due to the Karnataka Assembly elections began on May 8 and continued till May 10 and another dry day will be observed on the counting day on May 13.

The Karnataka Government has incurred a significant loss of nearly Rs 150 crore due to the two-day ban on liquor sales during the state elections, according to reports. Furthermore, May 13, the day votes will be counted, has also been declared a dry day for Karnataka.

The dry days commenced at 5 pm on May 8 and extended until midnight on May 10, just before polling day. Throughout this period, all establishments including shops, bars and restaurants serving alcohol remained closed.

Considering the closure of bars and wine shops across the state for two days, a daily income loss ranging from Rs 80 to Rs 90 crore was suffered by the 12,500 liquor shops. Moreover, bars that typically earn around Rs 1.5 lakh per day each experienced financial setbacks, as stated in a TV9 Kannada report.