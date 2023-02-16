English
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to present his government's last budget

By Sangam Singh  Feb 16, 2023 7:41:37 PM IST (Updated)

The budget to be presented by Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio is likely to be aimed at pleasing all sections of the society. Moreover, the Chief Minister is also likely to highlight the achievements of the government.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present his government's last budget on Friday. Stating that this would be a "pro-people" budget, Bommai had repeatedly in recent days stated that it will focus on programmes that would give more support to poor, weaker sections, farmers, working classes, women and youth, among others.

The budget to be presented by Bommai, who is also Finance Minister, is likely to be aimed at pleasing all sections of the society. Moreover, the CM is also likely to highlight the achievements of the government.
"A record collection of Rs 6,085 crore has been made under GST this month. Karnataka continues to be the state with the highest growth rate of 30 per cent in the GST tax collection," Bommai said last week.
Meanwhile, the Congress Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has repeatedly been attacking the BJP government claiming that the ruling party had given 600 promises in its election manifesto but hardly 10 percent of them had been fulfilled.
Bommai is also likely to make some big-ticket announcements like welfare schemes and give push to infrastructure projects who also holds the Bengaluru city in-charge portfolio. There are also hopes that he may make some announcement to fulfill the demands by several key communities.
There are also hopes that he may make some announcement to fulfill the demands by several key communities in Karnataka.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Feb 16, 2023 7:37 PM IST
