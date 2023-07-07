Karnataka Budget 2023 LIVE: Siddaramaiah proposes insurance of Rs 4 lakh to e-commerce delivery employees

Karnataka Budget 2023 LIVE | It is expected that the Congress might fulfil its poll promises through this budget, with Siddaramaiah saying Rs 52,000 crore is likely to be spent on the five poll guarantees.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the state Budget worth around Rs 3.3 lakh crore on Friday. The total expenditure is estimated to be Rs 3,27,747 crore, which includes revenue expenditure at Rs.2,50,933 crore, capital expenditure at Rs.54,374 crore and loan repayment at Rs.22,441 crore, News 18 Kannada reported.

Siddaramaiah said Rs 37,587 crore was allocated for education, Rs 24,166 crores for Women and Child Development. "This is 11 percent and 7 percent respectively of the total budget allocation. Rs 14,950 crore (4 percent of the total allocation) allocated for Health and Family welfare," he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress focused on fulfilling its poll promises through this budget, with Siddaramaiah saying Rs 52,000 crore is likely to be spent on the five poll guarantees.

What Karnataka Budget has for 5 poll promises:

In the Karnakata Budget, grants have been allocated to five departments to implement five guarantees.

> Griha Lakshmi Yojana – Rs 24,166 crore earmarked for the Department of Women and Child Welfare.

> Free electricity – Rs 22,773 crore earmarked for Department of Energy

> 10-kg rice Bhagya Yojana – Rs 10,460 crore earmarked for the food department.

> Free bus travel – Rs 16,638 crore earmarked for the transport department.

> Youth Allowance Scheme – Grants have been added to Skill Development Department under other categories.

What else Karnataka Budget 2023 has in store?

> Increase the existing rates of additional excise duty on Increase the existing rates of additional excise duty on Indian-made liquor by 20 percent

> 20% increase in tax on milk; CM reiterated his commitment to protect brand Nandini and increasing milk production

> Additional excise duty on beer from 175 percent to 185 percent in excise rates

> Motor Vehicle Tax will also be revised on certain categories of vehicles.

> Life and accident insurance of Rs 4 lakh to e-commerce delivery employees like Swiggy, Zomato and Amazon.

> Rs 30,000 crore of Gruha Lakshmi scheme to provide Rs 2,000 to every woman head of households. The government termed it as the country's biggest financial security scheme.

> Rs 10,000 crore for Anna Bhagya Yojana

> CM Siddaramaiah relaunched Anugrah Scheme. Rs 5,000 compensation will be given in case of death of sheep and goats; Rs 10,000 compensation for cows, buffaloes and bullocks.

> Swavalambi Sarathi Yojana has been re-implemented. 75 percent of the loan up to a maximum of Rs 4 lakh for the purchase of four-wheelers for unemployed youth belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

> Rs 100 crores for Indira Canteen

> Rs 10 crore for unified branding on Nandini model

> Rs 5 crore for small food processing entrepreneurs

> Rs 4000 crore per annum set aside for Shakti Yojana

> Rs 13,910 crore set aside for Gruha Jyothi scheme

> A film city in Mysore

> Subsidized diesel to fishermen increased from 1.5 lakh kilolitres to 2 lakh kolitres

> Online marriage registration allowed in Kaveri 2.0 Tantrasha. Application submission is allowed in Gram Panchayat Bapu Seva Kendra and Gram-1 also. Till now, marriage registration was done only at the sub-registrar office.

> Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority will be formed for the comprehensive development of Chamundi Hill in Mysore.

> Construction of Green Expo on Singapore model in 105 acres area of ​​NGEF (New Government Electrical Factory)

> Development of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park in 350 acres area at Harakabande Kaval near Yalahanka

What's in store for Bengaluru?

> Rs 12,000 crore earmarked for Bangaluru infrastructure. Rs 30,000 crore grant given for metro and Bangalore suburban project. Rs 800 crore kept in reserve for white-topping in Bangalore. It has been announced in the Budget that the 70-km metro will be expanded to 176 km in the next three years.

> The Congress government said eight offices will be upgraded to public-friendly offices to reduce congestion in the Deputy Registrar's office in Bangalore.

> A public hospital dedicated to organ transplant will be built at NIMHANS in Bengaluru at the cost of Rs 146 crore.

For education and training sector

> Rs 37,587 crore allotted for the education sector in the state

> Besides, a new scheme, Marusinchana, is being implemented with the aim of providing quality education to the students and equal opportunities for all. Rs 80 crore has been earmarked to strengthen the learning of 33 lakh students under a new scheme named Marusinchana.

> Rs 310 crore allotted for school rooms and Rs 240 crore for pre-graduation college rooms to provide better facilities in government schools and colleges.

> Pre-matric scholarship to minorities, stopped by the Union government, will now be continued by state government

> IAS and KAS training program for minority community aspirants

> Interest-free loan of upto Rs 20 lakh for minority students to study in foreign universities

> Eggs/peanut chicks/bananas will be distributed twice a week to students of Classes 1 to 8 studying in government and aided schools.

For health sector

> Rs 450 crore earmarked for the building of medical colleges and hospitals. It has been informed in the budget that a 450-bed hospital will be constructed in Gadag, Koppal, Karwar, Kodagu district very soon.

> Rs 14,950 crore allotted for the health sector in the state:

> India's first organ assembly hospital to be established

> Koppala, Karwar and Kodugu district hospitals to be upgraded

> Trauma care center in Mysore and Kalaburagi at a cost of Rs 30 crore

> Establishment of a new medical college in Kanakapura taluk

> Construction of super specialty hospital in Mysore, Kalaburagi, Belgaum

For farmer and agricultural products

> Rs 100 crore combined with the Mahatma Gandhi Job Guarantee Scheme for Krishi Bhagya Yojana.

> Measures to encourage agri-businesses, innovation in agricultural marketing and value addition of agricultural products

> Rs 10 crore under the new scheme "Innovation" will be provided

> Facilitate sale of produce grown by farmers in state, national and international markets

> Rs 10 crore will be provided for creating a unified branding system for farmers' products on the model of "Nandini"

> Rs 72,500 crore set aside for construction of schools and hostels this year under the following:

1. Construction of Residential School Buildings (State Scheme-KREIS)

2. Construction of Hostels(State SchemeCommissionerate)

3. Construction of Residential Schools

4. Construction of Residential Schools - Navodaya Pattern (KRIES)

5. Construction of Hostel Buildings (BCW Department)

6. Construction of Hostel and Residential School Buildings for Minorities

Besides, the ruling Congress government is likely to table a bill scrapping the anti-conversion law called Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, in the budget session on Friday, news agency PTI reported. It might also introduce a bill repealing Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Act.

Ahead of the budget presentation, Siddaramaiah said, "In all my previous budgets, I have been trying to give a 'Karnataka model' of governance... I will try to deepen and widen this model in the current budget."

This is the first budget after the Congress assumed power in Karnataka following its landslide victory in the May 10 assembly elections. This is also Siddaramaiah’s seventh Budget as a chief minister. He presented six Budgets during his tenure as Karnataka CM from 2013 to 2018. The Budget will also be the 14th Budget attended by the senior Congress leader.

Earlier in the day, Congress legislative party meeting was held ahead of budget presentation. CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other ministers are also present at the meeting.