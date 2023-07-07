Karnataka Budget 2023 LIVE: Siddaramaiah proposes insurance of Rs 4 lakh to e-commerce delivery employees

Karnataka Budget 2023 LIVE | It is expected that the Congress might fulfil its poll promises through this budget, with Siddaramaiah saying Rs 52,000 crore is likely to be spent on the five poll guarantees.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the state Budget worth around Rs 3.3 lakh crore on Friday. The total expenditure is estimated to be Rs 3,27,747 crore, which includes revenue expenditure at Rs.2,50,933 crore, capital expenditure at Rs.54,374 crore and loan repayment at Rs.22,441 crore, News 18 Kannada reported.

Siddaramaiah said Rs 37,587 crore was allocated for education, Rs 24,166 crores for Women and Child Development. "This is 11 percent and 7 percent respectively of the total budget allocation. Rs 14,950 crore (4 percent of the total allocation) allocated for Health and Family welfare," he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress focused on fulfilling its poll promises through this budget, with Siddaramaiah saying Rs 52,000 crore is likely to be spent on the five poll guarantees.