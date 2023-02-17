The Karnataka Budget 2023 focused on building new roads to avoid traffic congestion and flooding, while allotting crores for building new roads and flyovers.

In the Karnataka Budget 2023, a grant of Rs 9,698 crore has been allocated for Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said while presenting the budget in Vidhan Sabha on Friday. The state budget includes a project to prevent flooding, building new roads and a proposal to construct a start-up park.

The tech hub of the country, Bengaluru, deals with the issues of traffic congestion and waterlogging every year. Therefore, the Karnataka government has now focused on building new roads to avoid traffic congestion and flooding.

As part of the budget, the state government plans to construct a 5 km elevated road from Tin Factory to Medahalli at a cost of Rs 350 crore, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was quoted by News 18 as saying. This will ensure reduced traffic congestion in the city.

Further, the construction of a satellite town ring road of 288 km of length at a cost of Rs 13,139 crore was approved by the Centre. The state government has agreed to pay 30 percent of the land acquisition cost required for this project, the Indian Express said.

Besides, an additional 120 km of roads will be white-topped at a cost of Rs 1000 crore. Rs 300 crore has been provided to repair roads in 110 villages to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Under the Amrutha Nagarothana Scheme, works worth Rs 6,000 crore is being implemented in Bengaluru city, the Indian Express reported. The development of 108 km of roads has been taken up under the high-density corridors scheme at a cost of Rs 273 crore.

Moreover, Rs 1,813 crore has been allotted for the development of 195 km of drainage and culverts to avoid flooding.

A start-up park will be set up near Bengaluru airport at a cost of Rs 30 crore, Bommai announced in the state budget. Besides, an integrated flyover from Yeshwanthpur railway station to Mathikere and BRL road will be constructed.

Bengaluru will also get 2000 new police posts, News 18 reported.

State-of-the-art design toilets, feeding rooms, mobile charging, and emergency SOS services will be constructed in mega commercial complexes at Rs 50 crore. As many as 250 well-equipped ‘she toilets’ will be constructed in heavily populated markets.

The Budget further proposed to establish three high-tech nurseries in coordination with the forest department. "From 2023-24 onwards, this will be increased to 15 lakh saplings," reports said.