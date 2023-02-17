Karnataka Budget 2023: Focus on farmers, Ram Mandir in Ramanagara and scheme for bus shortage | Top points

Karnataka Budget 2023: Chief Minister Bommai announced that Ram Mandir construction will be taken up in Ramanagara. He added that Rs 1000 crore has been allocated for mutts and temples in the Karnataka Budget.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the state budget for the financial year 2023-24 amid ruckus in the Vidhan Sabha on Friday. He announced that Rs 39,031 crore has been allocated to the agriculture sector in this year's budget, while Rs 1000 crore has been allocated for mutts and temples in the Karnataka Budget.

Here are the top takeaways from Karnataka Budget 2023:

A total of Rs 39,031 crore has been allocated to the agriculture sector. This includes interest free short-term loan limit for farmers, which has been increased to Rs 5 lakh from the previous extent of Rs 3 lakh, News 18 reported. The Karnataka Budget 2023 also promised an additional subsidy of Rs 10,000 to farmers in the name of 'Bhusiri Yojana' with the Kisan Credit Card.

Bommai further said, "Ram Mandir construction will be taken up in Ramanagara", adding that Rs 1000 crore has been allocated for mutts and temples in the Karnataka Budget. "In the next two yrs, comprehensive development and renovation of various temples and mutts will be done by our government at a cost of Rs 1000 crore," he said.

Besides, a new scheme called ‘Makla Bus Scheme’ will be introduced to overcome the shortage of buses. The launch of Mukhya Mantri Vidyashakta Yojana will enable all primary school students to pursue higher education.

In his Budget speech, the chief minister also announced ‘Shrama Shakthi’ scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 500 per head every month to landless women farm labourers through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Moreover, budget outlay of Rs 7,561 crore has been allotted for railway projects in Karnataka. As many as 55 world-class stations will be developed under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, BJP Lok Sabha MP P C Mohan had said earlier. "Karnataka has received a budget outlay of Rs 7,561 crore for railway projects, a 9x increase compared to 2009-14. 36 projects of 4,529 Km with a cost of Rs 49,536 crore are underway in Karnataka," he tweeted on February 7.

Ruckus in Karnataka Assembly

A ruckus ensued in the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha soon after the state's budget session began in Bengaluru. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed thar Bommai made false promises to people. The speaker requested the legislators to keep quiet and let the CM present the budget, but they kept protesting, the report said.

During Budget presentation in Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders wore flowers on their ears alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government "cheated people by not fulfilling promises from previous budget and the promises made in 2018 manifesto.

Several Congress legislators also demonstarted against Karnataka minister Ashwath Narayan on Friday, demanding his arrest. Narayan had raked up a controversy on Thursday, urging people to "finish off" Karnataka’s "present-day Tipu Sultan" Siddaramaiah the same way Vokkalinga chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda killed the Mysore ruler in the 18th Century.

Hitting out at Narayan over his remarks against Siddaramaiah, Congress leader Rizwan Arshad said, "You are worried that Siddaramaiah’s and Congress popularity is surging. Siddaramaiah is not anybody who can be finished, he is a mass leader, he is a leader who stood for the poor." He further quoted as saying by News 18 that the Congress will mobilise people and expose the BJP.

Bommai had last week said that Karnataka made a record Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection of Rs 6,085 crore in January this year. "Karnataka continues to be state with the highest growth rate of 30 percent in the GST tax collection," he tweeted. The chief minister gave credit to the reforms, vigilance and better compliance by taxpayers.