Karnataka will allow industries to operate in the state from May 4, except in containment zones, thus giving a kickstart to the economy. However, it is likely that only 50% workforce will be allowed to begin the work.

The state government is also yet to take a call on restarting public transport, so companies and employees will have to rely on private transport to come to work.

All industries, which include large industries, SMEs, PSUs and IT companies, can resume operations from Monday, the government said post a cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurrappa is set to meet with industry members later on Thursday to discuss how they can start operations while also maintaining safety.

The Central government this week has given the IT industry the option to work from home till July 31.

The state, however, has not taken a call on liquor shops, and said the decision will be taken on May 3. The excise department has been citing falling revenues due to the sale of liquor being stopped during the lockdown.

Malls and hotels will continue to be shut even after May 4, though takeaway food will be allowed in the state.

The government has also given the go ahead for construction activities in the state.