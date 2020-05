Factories in Karnataka can now ask workers to work for up to 60 hours a week, up from the 48 hour weekly limit prescribed under the Factories Act.

The Karnataka government on May 22 issued a notification exempting factories in the state from provisions of weekly hours and daily hours under the Factories Act, 1948. Under the Act, factories could ask employees to work for only 48 hours.

Karnataka has now given factories the option to extend daily work hours to 10 and weekly work hours to 60.

This will be effective immediately until August 21, 2020. The state said provisions for overtime wages will continue to be applicable without any changes.