Jute stocks surge as cabinet approves mandatory packaging norms: Exclusive

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 22, 2023 2:15:23 PM IST (Published)

The norms approved will provide for 100 percent of foodgrain production and 20 percent of sugar production to be compulsorily packed in jute bags, sources said.

Shares of companies like Gloster, Ludlow Jute and Cheviot surged between 7-9 percent on Wednesday after the Union Cabinet approved mandatory Jute packaging norms, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The norms approved will provide for 100 percent of foodgrain production and 20 percent of sugar production to be compulsorily packed in jute bags, sources said.
Additionally, sources have also told CNBC-Awaaz that the cabinet may approve a higher MSP for jute for the 2023-2024 season. MSP for Jute was raised last year as well. During the previous increase, the government mentioned that the higher MSP will give a 60.5 percent return to raw jute farmers on their average cost.
Jute is produced in seven Indian states - West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Meghalaya. India controls half of the global raw jute market and 40 percent of the jute products market.
