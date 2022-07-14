According to the government, the primary reason behind the high rate of inflation in June was the "rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, food products... as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year".

The annual rate of inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number has been recorded at 15.18 percent for June 2022. This is the third consecutive month that the reading is over 15 percent and it has stayed in double digits for over a year now.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had suggested the WPI inflation would come at 15.8 percent. The silver lining is that it marginally lower than 15.88 percent recorded in May. In April, the inflation rate was at 15.08 percent.

The inflation in the food index was recorded 12.41 percent vs 10.89 percent in May. Primary articles inflation was at 19.22 percent, while fuel and power inflation was at 40.38 percent. Here are other key takeaways for June inflation index on a month-on-month basis:

Manufactured Products inflation at 9.19 percent vs 10.11 percent

Potato inflation at 39.38 percent vs 24.83 percent

Onion inflation at -31.54 percent vs -20.40 percent

Eggs, meat and fish inflation at 7.24 percent vs 7.78 percent

Vegetables inflation at 56.75 percent vs 56.36 percent

Primary Articles Index up by 1.45 percent

Fuel and Power Index up by 0.65 percent

Manufactured Products Index down by 0.76 percent

Food Index up by 1.31 percent

Core inflation at 9.2 percent vs CNBC-TV18 poll of 10.90 percent