June GST collections a major improvement, expect higher figures in future: CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 9:05:58 PM IST (Updated)

Vivek Johri, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), highlighted that the recent rationalisation efforts and the removal of exemptions undertaken in the past 2-3 GST Council meetings, have contributed to this positive trend.

With the GST (goods and services tax) collection for June 2023 amounting to Rs 1.61 lakh crore, Vivek Johri, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), is optimistic of even better numbers in the near future. This figure signifies a significant improvement compared to the GST collections of the previous year.

"I definitely expect an improvement. Although this itself is a major improvement in revenue collections compared to the previous year, it denotes a growth rate of about 11 percent. But I expect to do better in the remaining part of the year."


Johri highlighted that the recent rationalisation efforts and the removal of exemptions undertaken in the past 2-3 GST Council meetings have contributed to this positive trend.

X